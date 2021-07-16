Vernon’s park gets more play space

1.3 acres of land to be added to Harwood area park

Andrew Frederick spent his COVID-19 time off school cleaning up his neighbourhood Girouard Park, which is being expanded. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star file)

There will be more space to play in a popular Vernon neighbourhood.

The City of Vernon has acquired 1.3 acres of land to add to Girouard Park in the Harwood area.

The acquisition was a unique opportunity to purchase undeveloped land in an urban environment, and add park space in an area of Vernon that has existing multi-family development and continued growth.

“This is an exciting addition to a beautiful park that is already established in our community,” said Vernon Mayor Victor Cumming.

“A significant number of families live within 200 metres of Girouard Park and we’re confident this will be a welcome addition to the neighbourhood. Council has set aside resources to make improvements to the area that is currently in a natural state, to integrate it into the park, maintain valuable greenspace, and make it people friendly.”

The property that was acquired is heavily treed and has a seasonal creek that runs through it. Work is scheduled to begin this fall to apply FireSmart and CPTED (Crime Prevention Through Environmental Design) principles, which will improve the safety and utility of the new park area for the community.

