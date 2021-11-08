World War II veteran Nelson Whatmore places a wreath at the foot of the monument during Monday's Remembrance Day Ceremony at Kal Tire Place in Vernon. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)

Veterans served respect by Vernon restaurant

Free soup and sandwich on Remembrance Day for Canadian Armed Forces and veterans

A local restaurant is serving up some respect for those who have fought for our freedoms.

Free soup and sandwiches are being offered to veterans and members of the Canadian Armed Forces on Remembrance Day, Nov. 11, at The Roster Sports Club Bar and Grill.

“Remembrance Day is an important day for us to acknowledge the courage and sacrifice of those who served and continue to serve our country,” club owner Hussein Hollands said. “This is a small gesture to show our support and gratitude for Canada’s past and present armed forces.”

The Roster’s daily soup and sandwich special will be available for free to all veterans and active members of the Canadian Armed Forces from 11 a.m. to close on Thursday. Proof of veteran or armed forces active-duty status is required: National Defence identification, certificate of service card, record of service card, Veterans Affairs Canada Health Identification Card, or Canadian Forces Appreciation Program Card.

READ MORE: PHOTOS: Vernon students salute deceased veterans with poppies

READ MORE: Best burger in Vernon on the Roster

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

FoodMilitaryOkanaganRemembrance DayrestaurantVeterans

Previous story
Historic Summerland clock tower was part of community theme
Next story
PHOTOS: Vernon students salute deceased veterans with poppies

Just Posted

A Canadian flag in Kelowna flying at half mast. (Phil McLachlan/Capital News file)
Kelowna lowers flags to mark Indigenous Veterans Day

Spin’s S-300 electric bike. (Contributed)
Electric bike-share program coming to Kelowna

The event is CRIS’ largest fundraiser of the year, and proceeds will benefit the organization’s ability to provide outdoor recreation opportunities for disabled people. (Photo: Screenshot of Kelowna Polar Bear Dip webpage)
Annual Kelowna Polar Bear Dip back in person for 2022

The Jingle Bell Build kicks off today (Nov. 8) and will run until Dec. 17. Funds raised will benefit Habitat Okanagan's current project of 12 affordable homes in Lake Country. (Photo: Habitat for Humanity website)
Jingle Bell Build returns to the Okanagan for a second year