Vibrations of Hope to showcase local female talent

The not to miss event will donate all funds to the Kelowna Women’s Shelter

Local female talent will be showcased during a unique fundraising event

“I really wanted it to be this women powerhouse, women driven event,” Kristal Hunter, organizer said.

When Hunter woke up on her birthday in February she felt an urge to give rather than receive. Hunter began plotting ways to bring together the community and help support the Kelowna Women’s Shelter.

“I thought why not put on an event that showcases all of these really talented women in our community while supporting a foundation that is supported by women for women and really needs our help,” Hunter said.

She began compiling a list of talented local female artists, dancers, singers, poets, artisans and writers to perform and donate to the silent auction. The View Winery will be donating all the money from purchases of their wines by the glass at the event to the Kelowna Women’s Shelter.

She named the event Vibrations of Hope after the positive energy she hopes will surround the event and the Kelowna Women’s Shelter in the future.

“We all have a vibration that we give off, all these women are going to be sending out this extreme positive energy while they perform so why not vibrations of hope,” Hunter said.

The event will finish with a bang as two female DJs bring the noise and attendants can dance the night away.

All funds raised during the event will be donated to the Kelowna Women’s Shelter

The event will be hosted at the Habitat in Kelowna, starting at 8 p.m. Tickets are $30 at the door or can purchase tickets in advance for $25

We are really excited for Vibrations of Hope!! The event will consist of a variety of local female artists, dancers, singers, poets and writers as they showcase their talent. Admission and the silent auction proceeds will go to the Kelowna Women's Shelter!!! pic.twitter.com/4fsI40GsaN — Kel. Womens Shelter (@KelownaShelter) May 15, 2018

