Sheila Croston from Langley was one of dozens who attended a drive-by Mother’s Day celebration at Living Water Church in Fort Langley on Sunday, May 10th.(Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

VIDEO: B.C. church holds drive-through Mother’s Day celebration

Social distancing guidelines were followed

Dozens of cars lined up in the parking lot of the Living Waters church in Fort Langley on Sunday, May 10th for a drive-through Mother’s Day celebration that respected the social distancing requirements of the COVID-19 pandemic while allowing moms and their families to have a special moment.

As each car pulled up to one of two flower stands by the church side door, Dee-Ana Goodman, the children’s pastor, invited them to chose a free flower.

“We wanted to celebrate our moms today by doing something special,” Goodman told Black Press Media.

“To let them know that we’re thinking of them.”

More than 200 vehicles dropped by during the one-hour event.

Goodman said the few flowers left over were being delivered to housebound moms.

Sheila Croston from Langley, one of many moms who made the trip, called it a “beautiful” event.

“It’s adding some joy to us,” Croston said, as she picked out a potted plant.

Diane Taylor, who drove in from Cloverdale to attend the event, called it “very cool.”

Participants had a choice of a cut flower, a flower plant or a flower cookie.

Vehicles were directed to line up in the parking lot, with just one adult allowed to get out of the car or truck to make a choice.

READ ALSO: Ryan’s Regards: Happy Mother’s Day

A number of families arrived with children, saying they were unable to go out for a Mother’s Day dinner, so they decided to make a trip to the drive-through event instead.

“We’re going to be ordering out for the first time since this all [COVID-19] started,” one mom could be heard saying.

READ MORE: COVID-19: ’Give the gift of staying healthy this Mother’s Day’

On Saturday, Health Minister Adrian Dix and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry urged families to keep up their COVID-19 pandemic discipline on Mother’s Day.

“As we celebrate with our mothers and grandmothers tomorrow, let’s show how much we care for them by ensuring we ware doing all we can to keep them safe,” Dix and Henry said in their daily report. “If your mother is older, awaiting surgery or has an underlying illness, avoid any close physical contact and celebrate at a safe distance, unless she is in your immediate household.”

The province announced 15 new positive COVID-19 tests, for a total of 2.330 since the pandemic began in B.C. early this year.

As of May 9, 1,659 of those people have recovered and tested negative for the virus.

There were two additional deaths in the Vancouver Coastal health region, for a total of 129 coronavirus-related deaths in B.C.


Dee-Ana Goodman, children’s pastor at the Living Waters church in Fort Langley, guided a visiting vehicle to a stop Sunday, May 10th, during a drive-through Mother’s Day celebration at the Glover Road place of worship. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

