Video: Black bear visits downtown Salmon Arm

Workers at Canadian Mental Health Association find unusual sight in parking lot

Dianna Churchill and some of her co-workers at the Canadian Mental Health Association (CMHA) in Salmon Arm saw an unusual sight in the parking lot beside the building Wednesday morning.

About 9:30 a.m., a young black bear appeared out of bushes in front of the medical clinic on Hudson Avenue and walked down into the parking lot.

Read more: UPDATE: Residents asked to manage attractants after bear sighting at school

Read more: Bear and cubs seen near South Canoe School

Read more: Garbage habituated bear euthanized in North Okanagan

He toured around for a few minutes but got spooked and ran away, says Churchill. She thinks he was heading towards the foreshore.

@SalmonArm
marthawickett@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Coffee sales send Okanagan kids to camp
Next story
Okanagan poker ride held in memory of young father

Just Posted

Okanagan College alumnus tastes victory at Vancouver Chocolate Challenge

An Okanagan College alumnus is taking home a sweet prize.

Three men are safe after a kayak flips

COSAR team responded to incident near Peachland

UBC Okanagan medical science student graduates with $10,000 award

Microbiology student wins prestigious Pushor Mitchell prize

Kelowna woman recovering after being backed into by minivan

Possible charges are pending for driver

City of Kelowna releases summer activity guide

General programs registration opens June 11

Lake Country’s Kangaroo Creek Farm addresses ‘malicious’ rumours

The popular destination took to social media to lay down the facts

Okanagan drug store window damaged after car crash

Medical distress may have caused driver to go over curb and into front window of Shoppers Drug Mart

Okanagan poker ride held in memory of young father

Second annual Cam Bryson Memorial Poker Ride goes June 22 in Vernon

RCMP investigate KKK-inspired image on Coquitlam liquor store website

There have been no arrests or charges at this time

VIDEO: B.C. man builds backyard obstacle course for ‘American Ninja Warrior’-style event

Langley man was inspired by television show to build tribute

Premier joins B.C. veterans to mark 75th anniversary of D-Day

Ceremonies recall Allied assault on Juno Beach in Normandy

Sixth grey whale found dead off B.C. coast in 2019

Marine mammal response team and Coast Guard are in the waters off Centennial Beach

1,700 cans, 526 oz of whiskey, helicopters but no arrests at B.C. village house party

RCMP say no laws were broken at the ‘rather large’ party

South Shuswap totem pole restoration a labour of love

Erected in 1973, carved landmark stands at 24 metres

Most Read