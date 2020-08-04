VIDEO: Crews in Summerland film Christmas parade in July

During the hottest days of the summer, motion picture crews were in Summerland to film a Christmas movie.
The movie, titled The Christmas Yule Blog, as a TV movie for the network Lifetime Family. The holiday-themed story is set in New Mexico.
During the filming, crews have been in downtown Summerland and other venues in the community to film scenes for the story.
Holiday decorations have been set up in Summerland for the filming.
On July 31, crews were downtown to film a holiday parade along a portion of Main Street.
The filming began at 9 p.m. and continued to the early morning.
To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.
news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.