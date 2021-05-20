A black bear walking through Black Mountain (Felix Plath/Contributed).

VIDEO: Curious black bear checks out Black Mountain cars

A cub got close to some cars in Black Mountain Monday night

A black bear got up close and personal with some vehicles in Kelowna’s Black Mountain neighbourhood on Monday.

At around 6:30 p.m., Felix Plath was driving home from work on Joe Riche Road near Highway 33 when he saw a vehicle pulled over and a ‘furry big animal’ walking not far down the road in front of it.

Out of curiosity, Plath pulled his car over as well to catch a glimpse of what the big animal might be. As it got closer, he realized it was a two-year-old (approximately) black bear.

He believes the bear was headed back into the bush.

The bear slowly walked past Plath’s car, sniffed the vehicles, and continued on its way.

“It seemed very friendly, which is not something that I would recommend taking for granted. They are wild animals and should be treated as such.”

Plath told the Capital News the bear didn’t seem like it was looking for food because someone from one of the cars in front of him left food on the ground, but the bear wasn’t interested.

He said he wasn’t nervous when the bear got close to his car, as seen in the video because he grew up in a farm community in Salmon Arm where bears were known to come around often to eat the corn and apples in the fields.

READ MORE: $185k in grants to go to five different Kelowna youth programs

READ MORE: Kelowna Paddle Centre hosts open house this weekend

@amandalinasnews
amandalina.letterio@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

bears

Previous story
Baby bird in distress rescued by Kelowna children
Next story
A look back at Kelowna’s past

Just Posted

(File photo)
Drunk Kelowna driver flees police before flipping car

The driver provided samples of his breath, which were more than twice the legal limit

A black bear walking through Black Mountain (Felix Plath/Contributed).
VIDEO: Curious black bear checks out Black Mountain cars

A cub got close to some cars in Black Mountain Monday night

(BC Wildfire Service)
Two wildfires spark in the Okanagan

One fire near Lake Country, another north of Naramata noted on Wednesday

Lincoln (left) and Nora (right). (Ward Tower/Contributed)
Baby bird in distress rescued by Kelowna children

A brother and sister in Black Mountain save an immobile fledgling, bring it to a sanctuary

(Cynthia Gunsinger/Contributed)
Local art exhibit showcases Kelowna landscape

Local artists have work on display at the Kelowna Innovation Centre until end of June

A person receives a COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination clinic run by Vancouver Coastal Health, in Richmond, B.C., Saturday, April 10, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
COVID-19 vaccine appointments offered for B.C. kids 12-17

B.C. records 521 new cases Wednesday, 340 in hospital

Dennis LaHue is a volunteer
KCR: Volunteering is appreciating people for who they are

KCR Community Resources shares stories of its volunteers in a weekly column

Families and youth aged 12 and older line up for a COVID-19 vaccine at Gordon A Brown Middle School in Toronto Wednesday May 19, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Canada expected to push past U.S. today in COVID-19 first dose percentage

Canada’s vaccine pace outstripping much of the world but still lags on second doses

In this Sept. 22, 2002, file photo, the cast of “Friends,” from left, David Schwimmer, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry, Courteney Cox, Jennifer Aniston and Matt LeBlanc pose in the press room with the award for outstanding comedy series at the 54th annual Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Reed Saxon
‘Friends: The Reunion’ to stream on Crave in Canada

Special will be an unscripted homecoming with stars of the hit NBC sitcom

Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem takes part in a news conference at the Bank of Canada in Ottawa on Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Bank of Canada warns of rising risks from household debt, and a hot housing market

Many households have taken on large mortgages compared with their income

Greater Vernon Water says there is a high chance that a dry spring 2021 will be followed by a dry month of June, and is encouraging residents to reduce their water consumption. (RDNO photo)
Vernon water utility bracing for dry summer

Greater Vernon Water says there’s a high chance June will be drier than average

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

A couple dozen people gathered outside the Victoria courthouse April 1 to protest the logging of old-growth forests. At the same time, the B.C. Supreme Court ruled in favour of logging company Teal Jones, granting an application that will remove Fairy Creek blockades. (Jane Skrypnek/News Staff)
Five more protesters arrested at Fairy Creek on Vancouver Island

Total arrests run to 12 as RCMP continue to enforce injunction

Ginger is being called a hero after the dog’s remains were found in the Osoyoos house fire. Ginger saved the home owner and went back to save the cat. (Submitted)
Firefighters confirm ‘hero’ dog Ginger died in Osoyoos house fire

Ginger saved the homeowner’s life and is thought to have gone back in to save the cat

Most Read