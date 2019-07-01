VIDEO: Graduating students parade through downtown Summerland

110 Grade 12 students received their high school diplomas

As crowds cheered, graduating students from Summerland Secondary School paraded through the downtown area on Thursday evening, riding in cars, trucks, tractors and boats.

READ ALSO: 110 to graduate from Summerland Secondary School

The grad parade is a Summerland tradition and is held on the evening before the school’s graduation ceremony.

This year, graduation was held on Friday and around 110 Grade 12 students received their high school diplomas.

Summerland students receive diplomas

