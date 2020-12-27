VIDEO: Horses make special Christmas Day visit to Okanagan seniors home

Dressed in their Christmas best, the horse owners and friends make it a memorable holiday

Sylvie Pepin with her horse Quazzie (black horse) and Arlene Longstaff on Belle visit Osoyoos seniors home Mariposa Gardens on Christmas Day. (YouTube)

Seniors living in an Osoyoos care home got a special visit from some four legged friends on Christmas Day.

A group of horse owners reached out to Mariposa Gardens to see if the residents would like a visit from some horses dressed in their Christmas best.

The staff happily said yes and the whole visit was captured on video.

Sylvie Pepin was one of the main orgainzers. She came on her horse Quazzie (black horse) and Arlene Longstaff arrived on Belle, the brown horse. Some dog friends wanted to join the fun too. Belle and Max attempted their best efforts to look like reindeer.

Christmas helpers were Urs Pepin, Pat Langridge, Ron Werner, Victor Dick and puppy KC.

Jannine Rennie, who works at Mariposa Gardens, shared the video to an Osoyoos Facebook page, thanking Sylvie Pepin and friends for coming to visit on Christmas Day.

The video shows lots of the residents waving from their windows.

READ MORE: Penticton family cooks up 200 Christmas dinners

Earlier in December, an Osoyoos resident who has a parent living at Mariposa put out a call for people to donate lights and decorations to put on the outside of the home for residents to look at during the holidays.

The response was phenomenal with many residents donating and some offering to help put up the lights.

“We live in an amazing community,” is a remark that has been said several times about Osoyoos. The town of Osoyoos has a population of around 5,000 people, according to 2016 census from Stats Canada.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.