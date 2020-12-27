Sylvie Pepin with her horse Quazzie (black horse) and Arlene Longstaff on Belle visit Osoyoos seniors home Mariposa Gardens on Christmas Day. (YouTube)

Sylvie Pepin with her horse Quazzie (black horse) and Arlene Longstaff on Belle visit Osoyoos seniors home Mariposa Gardens on Christmas Day. (YouTube)

VIDEO: Horses make special Christmas Day visit to Okanagan seniors home

Dressed in their Christmas best, the horse owners and friends make it a memorable holiday

Seniors living in an Osoyoos care home got a special visit from some four legged friends on Christmas Day.

A group of horse owners reached out to Mariposa Gardens to see if the residents would like a visit from some horses dressed in their Christmas best.

The staff happily said yes and the whole visit was captured on video.

Sylvie Pepin was one of the main orgainzers. She came on her horse Quazzie (black horse) and Arlene Longstaff arrived on Belle, the brown horse. Some dog friends wanted to join the fun too. Belle and Max attempted their best efforts to look like reindeer.

Christmas helpers were Urs Pepin, Pat Langridge, Ron Werner, Victor Dick and puppy KC.

Jannine Rennie, who works at Mariposa Gardens, shared the video to an Osoyoos Facebook page, thanking Sylvie Pepin and friends for coming to visit on Christmas Day.

The video shows lots of the residents waving from their windows.

READ MORE: Penticton family cooks up 200 Christmas dinners

Earlier in December, an Osoyoos resident who has a parent living at Mariposa put out a call for people to donate lights and decorations to put on the outside of the home for residents to look at during the holidays.

The response was phenomenal with many residents donating and some offering to help put up the lights.

“We live in an amazing community,” is a remark that has been said several times about Osoyoos. The town of Osoyoos has a population of around 5,000 people, according to 2016 census from Stats Canada.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

 

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Penticton family gives back with hundreds of Christmas meals for the community

Just Posted

The Sun Peaks Community Health Centre near Kamloops is reporting cases of COVID-19. (Alex Passini photo)
COVID cases reported at Sun Peaks community

Letter by community health centre’s medical director posted to social media

Sylvie Pepin with her horse Quazzie (black horse) and Arlene Longstaff on Belle visit Osoyoos seniors home Mariposa Gardens on Christmas Day. (YouTube)
VIDEO: Horses make special Christmas Day visit to Okanagan seniors home

Dressed in their Christmas best, the horse owners and friends make it a memorable holiday

Black Press Media's 2020 photos of the year.
Black Press Media’s best photos of 2020

See the story behind our most impactful images of the year

(Phil McLachlan - Capital News file)
Five more Kelowna flights exposed to COVID-19

12 flights in December to or from YLW have carried COVID-positive passengers

San Francisco Department of Environment Director Deborah Raphael shoves a Christmas tree into a wood chipper during the 32nd annual "Chipping of the Trees" event at Civic Center Plaza on Thursday, Dec. 26, 2018. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)
Okanagan residents offered Christmas tree chipping

Kelowna, Glenmore, West Kelowna, Peachland and Lake Country tree drop-off locations open Dec. 26 to Jan. 31

Minks look out of a cage at a fur farm in the village of Litusovo, northeast of Minsk, Belarus, on Dec. 6, 2012. Mink on a second farm in British Columbia’s Fraser Valley have tested positive for the virus that causes COVID-19 in humans. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Sergei Grits
COVID-19 has made its way to second B.C. mink farm, no workers sick

Twenty-three animals died between Dec. 19 and 23

Richmond RCMP are investigating a collision in which a female pedestrian was killed Boxing Day evening. (Black Press - file photo)
Richmond RCMP investigate pedestrian fatality

Woman killed in marked crosswalk shortly before 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 26

A Grade 6/7 class from Vernon’s BX Elementary School is among the nationwide winners of CBC Music’s Canadian Music Playlist Challenge. (File photo)
WATCH: Timeless music list makes winner of Okanagan elementary school class

Vernon’s BX Elementary Grade 6/7 class among 10 nationwide winners of CBC contest

Canada’s Alex Newhook (15) scores a goal on Germany’s goalie Jonas Gahr (30) during second period IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship action in Edmonton on Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
Canada steamrolls Germany 16-2 to open world junior hockey championship

Cozens nets a hat trick, three assists for defending champs

Ashley Smethurst and her husband Matthew and children Julia and Kai helped prepare over 230 meals for people in the community for Christmas this year. (Contributed)
Penticton family gives back with hundreds of Christmas meals for the community

The Smethursts cooked and delivered over 230 meals

People walk through the snow in the village of Blue Mountain Ski Resort in The Blue Mountains, Ont., on the first day of a provincial lockdown amid a 12-day trend of over 2,000 daily COVID-19 cases, Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston
Ontario confirms two cases of COVID-19 variant first discovered in UK

First time the more contagious strain detected in Canada

The Armstrong Spallumcheen Chamber of Commerce has created a hilarious Christmas season video to wish all happiness and peace throughout the season. (Rhythm Productions screen shot)
WATCH: Okanagan chamber offers best wishes in music video

Armstrong Spallumcheen Chamber of Commerce marks the 12 days of Christmas with a special cocktail

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Avalanche control conducted on Thursday, Dec. 23, brought snow and debris safely down over top of the Lanark show shed on Highway 1 approximately 46 kilometres east of Revelstoke. (BC Transportation and Infrastructure photo)
Snapshot: Avalanche rolls over snowshed tunnel on Highway 1 east of Revelstoke

Structure protects Trans-Canada Highway following avalanche control

Most Read