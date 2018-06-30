Video: Judges dish on Penticton Rotary Ribfest

It was Day 2 at the Penticton Rotary Ribfest and celebrity judges chowed down

Celebrity judges chowed down at the Penticton Rotary Ribfest on Saturday afternoon, giving their preferences of the five ribbers down at Okanagan Lake Park. Winners will be announced on Sunday. Brennan Phillips/Western News

It was Day 2 at the Penticton Rotary Ribfest and celebrity judges chowed down on the professional barbecue masters ribs and sauces.

This year ribfest includes five ribbers from across the country including Gator, which originally hails from Florida, but is now operated out of Simcoe, Ont., Prairie Smoke and Spice BBQ from Pilot Butte, Sask., Boss Hog’s from London, Ont., Misty Mountain BBQ from Hinton, Alta. and Smoke and Bones from Vancouver.

More than 35,000 people are expected at this year’s ribfest. Entrance is free. There will be music throughout the event, entertainment and activities for children, beverage garden and vendors.

The lip-smacking action goes from Sunday 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. and Monday 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

