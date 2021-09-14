80-pound Milah walks every day with her human Doug Wilson. (Aaron Hemens/Capital News)

80-pound Milah walks every day with her human Doug Wilson. (Aaron Hemens/Capital News)

VIDEO: ‘Milah the Pig’ goes on a walk in Kelowna’s City Park

Milah’s owner Doug Wilson said he takes her on walks every day

If you walk around Kelowna’s City Park regularly, you may have seen them.

Milah the 80-pound Vietnamese potbelly and her owner Doug Wilson trot around the park in the mornings. Wilson lives in West Kelowna with Milah, but has said they go on walks just about anywhere, anytime.

Milah is one-year-old and according to Wilson, can do some tricks. When he tells her to sit, she sits, much like a puppy would.

“It’s so good having a pig. The happiness you see when people see it, it’s so contagious,” he said.

“They’re really good pets. I could use that in my life.”

Milah and Wilson live with three other dogs, and he said they all get along well.

Besides walking, Milah’s other favourite things include bread and vegetables.

If you want to see more pictures of Milah as well as her dog companions, visit Wilson’s Instagram.

