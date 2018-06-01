Video: Princeton Mining Days was a real BLAST

It was a day to celebrate mining in Princeton as Copper Mountain Mine sponsored Mining Days.

Princeton BC sure knows how to celebrate Mining Days.

The annual event, sponsored by Copper Mountain Mine, attracted an enthusiastic crowd to a mine tour that ended with an enormous blast Wednesday.

The blast was one of the largest planned by the company this year, and registered 2.3 on the Richter scale.

The tour was followed by a downtown gathering that included interactive mining displays, a free community barbecue and entertainment.

