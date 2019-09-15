A banner leads runners out of Blackburn Park for the Terry Fox Run on Sunday, Sept. 15.

Video: Rain doesn’t deter Terry Fox runners in Salmon Arm

Dozens showed up to continue the Canadian icon’s marathon of hope.

Driving rain did not deter dozens of Salmon Arm residents who came out to Blackburn Park to help continue Terry Fox’s Marathon of Hope.

Most Read