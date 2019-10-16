This photo was taken in 2018 of a grizzly in the yard of a Malakwa home. (Photo contributed)

VIDEO: Shuswap resident’s yard becomes nighttime thoroughfare for grizzlies

Malakwa man has captured images of 12 different grizzlies on video

The sun goes down, the grizzlies walk by.

Depending on the time of year, seeing bears in his yard in Malakwa can be a regular if not daily experience for Peter Rowbottom.

Because the grizzlies now often walk through after dark, Rowbottom has set up three night cameras.

He moves them around to try to get different views of the bears.

The cameras have captured images of several grizzlies as well as a coyote and raccoons.

A few years ago Rowbottom’s property seemed to become something of a thoroughfare for grizzlies on their way to a food supply.

“Last year they were in our yard every day for two months straight coming earlier when it was still light. Many times I was still working outside when the mother and three cubs arrived…,” he writes in an email. “When she and the cubs stopped coming to our yard I asked around and discovered from a fellow who worked on the railroad that they had been hit and killed by a train. I walked the tracks until I found her body and only one leg of one of the cubs.”

Rowbottom says he and his family are very cautious regarding the bears and are aware they can have a chance encounter with them at any time. Another mother and her two cubs started coming through last year.

“She did not even like us looking out the window at her and would growl at us if we did. One time I went out the door without having a good enough look around and she was too close and growled and chased me back inside. We were glad when they all went into hibernation last year.”

Read more: Video – Grizzly bears fight along northern B.C. highway in rare footage

Read more: ‘Garbage-fed bears are dead bears’ – South Okanagan conservation officer

Read more: Video – Bears dine on salmon at B.C. hatchery

This year the grizzlies have been coming through after dark. Except for one day.

“My daughter and I were returning from getting our mail before the sun had set. Before we made it home a mother and her three cubs stepped out on the road from behind some trees about forty feet in front of us. I sent my daughter to a close neighbour’s house while I stayed to see what the mother might do. She reared up on her back legs and looked at me and then thankfully ran with the cubs into the nearby corn field which was their destination. I do carry bear spray but do not want to see if it really works.”

He says he has identified 12 different grizzlies this year.

“We are careful about going outside after dark because we can see from the time on the trail cams that they are in our yard at different times all night.”

Rowbottom issues a warning about the dangers of trying to be near them or see them. He says his yard will soon be safer.

“They will be going into hibernation fairly soon depending on the weather so then things will return to normal around here for another winter.”

@SalmonArm
marthawickett@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

Bears came into a Malakwa yard last year to eat the berries off a Mountain Ash tree. (Photo contributed)

Previous story
Fuel Good Day has most successful year to date with $680,000 raised in Western Canada
Next story
Women, girls in Shuswap demonstrate a creative demand for the vote

Just Posted

Legacy Group wants City of Kelowna to rethink its downtown redevelopment plans

The plan envisions redeveloping RCMP site, Kelowna theatre, Memorial Arena and city hall parking lot

Comedian Bruce McCulloch to perform at the Creekside Theatre

McCulloch will be performing his latest standup act Tales of Bravery and Stupidity

Lake Country begins testing bear-resistant garbage carts

The bear-resistant garbage carts are expected to stop bears from scavenging for food

Deadline to apply for Kelowna neighbourhood grant program is quickly approaching

The grant will match up to $1,500 for community projects

Solution being found after Kelowna housing society misplaces washer and dryer unit

Shannon McDonald wanted to pay it forward with a gift, but there was a communication error

BC SPCA gala returns to Kelowna

Touchstone Law Group is one of three sponsors for the Kelowna gala

Morning Start: Should you actually shake a Polaroid photo?

Your morning start for Wednesday, October 16th, 2019

Women, girls in Shuswap demonstrate a creative demand for the vote

One of the women, described as a ‘raging suffragette,’ is the aunt of resident Phil Wright

Advanced polls see 29 per cent increase in voter turn out from 2015

Some 4.7 million people took part, says Elections Canada

Cheating husband sues mistress for gifted ring after wife learns about affair

The husband gave his mistress $1,000 to buy herself a ring in December 2017

VIDEO: Meet your Kelowna-Lake Country candidates

All seven Kelowna-Lake Country candidates answer questions about themselves and their policy

VIDEO: Meet your Central Okanagan-Similkameen-Nicola candidates

Central Okanagan-Similkameen-Nicola candidates answer questions about themselves and their policy

Pot use admission at U.S. border snagging Canadian boomers, says lawyer

A waiver to enter the U.S. can cost $2,000 and isn’t a guarantee

Health concerns over vaping cast haze over Canadian cannabis market expansion

More than 1,000 people in the United States, and a handful in Canada, have developed a lung ailment

Most Read