VIDEO: Spooky house creeps out Okanagan

HALLOWEEN DISPLAY Janice Blackie-Goodine shows a portion of her Trout Creek yard, decorated for Halloween. Each year, Blackie-Goodine sets out an elaborate display, including skeletons, witches, tombstones and other items. Much of the display came from motion picture props. (John Arendt/Summerland Review)

The Halloween display at Janice Blackie-Goodine’s home in Trout Creek is elaborate and spooky.

Blackie-Goodine, a motion picture set designer, has plenty of movie props she uses in her annual display.

These include tombstones, signs and even a few body parts which were used in the 2008 war movie Passchendaele.

“They’re a little bit creepy, but I didn’t want them to go to waste after someone had put so much time in to making them,” she said.

The display takes around a week and a half to assemble, and Blackie-Goodine changes it from year to year.

The effect of the large-scale display can be intimidating, she added.

“Some people are a little bit timid about coming in at night,” she said. “Some of the kids are a little bit nervous.”

