ZOMBIE DANCE Dressed as zombies, students from Summerland School of Dance led the parade down Main Street and along Victoria Road North in Summerland. (John Arendt/Summerland Review)

VIDEO: Zombies dance at Summerland’s Howloween Parade

Street parade features costumed children dancing to Michael Jackson’s Thriller

It was a cool, dreary day in late October when zombies, witches and ghouls danced in downtown Summerland.

The second annual Howloween Parade, held in downtown Summerland, featured costumed children dancing to Michael Jackson’s song, Thriller, as they made their way down Main Street and Victoria Road North on Saturday afternoon.

The parade is organized by Dave Simpson to show off the children in their Halloween costumes.

Last year, the event attracted 14o children, but Simpson said more participated this year, with some coming in from other Okanagan communities.

He heard about a similar event in the Lower Mainland and decided to bring it to Summerland.

“There are not really that many events for children here,” he said.

The Howloween Parade received support from community organizations and businesses.

Summerland School of Dance students were the leaders of the parade and performed a dance.

Nesters Market, IGA and Back-In-Line Therapy in Summerland supplied refreshments after the parade.

Members of the Kiwanis Club served as parade marshals for the event.

Simpson said next year’s Howloween Parade will be produced by the Summerland Kiwanis Club.

WALKING THE DOG Morgan Edwards, 14, had her dog Oliver dressed for the occasion. (John Arendt/Summerland Review)

CROWDED STREET The parade featured children from various schools and youth organizations in costume, all moving to the music of Michael Jackson’s Thriller. (John Arendt/Summerland Review)

Most Read