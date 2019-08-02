Estelle Sankey and her 1966 Volkswagon Beetle will be at the Sunrise Rotary Club’s 24th annual car show on Saturday, Aug. 3. (Submitted)

Vintage cars line up for Rotary Wheels Car Show in South Okanagan

Sunrise Rotary Club’s 24th annual car show takes place this weekend

Vintage and iconic vehicles will line Rotary Park on Aug. 3 for the Sunrise Rotary Club’s 24th annual car show.

One memorable and iconic vehicle is Estelle Sankey’s classic 1966 Volkswagen Beetle, a regular at the show since 2012.

An enthusiastic and proud VW Beetle owner, Sankey relates entertaining stories about her car’s history, while pointing out 60s memorabilia she has acquired to enhance her anecdotes.

“Just imagine this Beetle being used by its first owner to herd cattle at times on the Apex Mountain Ranch,” said Sankey.

READ MORE: Humanitarian work earns Penticton teacher Unsung Citizen award

She is encouraging everyone to stop by her VW Beetle to hear her stories during the car show on Saturday. Car show organizers said there will be many car owners there that enjoy conversing about their vehicles and that’s what makes their event fun.

Vehicle registration starts at 7 a.m. and the gates will open to the public at 8 a.m. The public is invited to vote for the coveted People’s Choice award.

A pancake breakfast will be available for purchase. There will be food and other vendors as well and live entertainment by Kyle Anderson.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Summerland landscaper works to exceed expectations

Just Posted

Vintage cars line up for Rotary Wheels Car Show in South Okanagan

Sunrise Rotary Club’s 24th annual car show takes place this weekend

Lake Country cars damaged by tossed rocks

If identified, suspect could face charges of mischief under $5,000 for alleged rock throwing

Okanagan swimmers compete in California

Swimmers from region return with gold medals

Kelowna Falcons complete 9th inning rally

The Falcons were down 6-2 in the final minutes in game three against the Port Angeles Lefties

Okanagan Sun prepared for season’s debut

The Sun are back and ready for season opener on Aug. 3

The golden years of friendship in Kelowna

Residents at the Village of Mill Creek reflect on years of friendship

Summerland landscaper works to exceed expectations

Nailed It! Landscaping provides service from March until late October or early November

Bear spray, bullets among hazards that have caused fires at B.C. recycling depots

Recycling BC says that hazardous materials mixed in with paper, plastics are dangerous to workers

Highway to Tofino reopens ahead of long weekend after second rockslide in two days

Drivers have been held up for hours because of construction work at Kennedy Hill

B.C. MLA renews call for law against gay ‘conversion therapy’

‘If you are gay, you do not need to be fixed’

Breastless Friends Forever: How breast cancer brought four B.C. women together

They met during chemotherapy. Now they’re inseparable

Federal leaders’ debates conflicts with countrywide environment panel in October

The two sides are looking at options to resolve the scheduling conflict

21 Northern B.C. mayors urge Ottawa to help struggling forest industry

Letter aims to seek assistance through federal programs to deal with the crisis

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: Mostly cloudy, possible showers

Things have cooled down slightly since yesterday, and there’s chances of showers throughout the area

Most Read