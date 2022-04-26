Emergency Support Services (ESS) is in need of volunteers from Lake Country (Al Waters - Kelowna Capital News)

Emergency Support Services (ESS) is in need of volunteers from Lake Country (Al Waters - Kelowna Capital News)

Volunteers from Lake Country needed for Emergency Support

They are looking for computer savvy, patient individuals

The Central Okanagan is in need of Emergency Support Service volunteers from Lake Country.

Central Okanagan ESS Director Mel Caprarie says they have a number of volunteers through Kelowna, West Kelowna, and Peachland but only one in Lake Country.

“The more we have the easier it is, especially when we have a major event,” Caprarie stated. “Last year we had 130 days of reception centres. We use about 12 people per shift and we generally have two shifts per day.”

Caprarie said he likes to keep shifts to a maximum of five hours so as not to burn anyone out.

ESS is comprised completely of volunteers and training is provided to anyone who joins.

“We are the first person that they see when they’ve been evacuated or their house is burnt,” Caprarie said of those who utilize their services. “A lot of their frustration is on us.”

Caprarie said they need people with good listening skills, computer knowledge, patience and empathy.

ESS meets once a month at the Kelowna Fire Station on Enterprise Way from September through June. During summer months volunteers are asked to give a minimum of 10 hours.

Register to volunteer on the Regional District of Central Okanagan’s website.

READ MORE: Rutland residents safe after fleeing kitchen fire

@thebrittwebster
brittany.webster@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Emergency PreparednessLake CountryVolunteer

Previous story
Hummingbird season is in full flight in the Okanagan

Just Posted

RCMP shut down Harvey and Gordon in Kelowna following vehicle incident. (Jen Zielinski/ Black Press Media)
UPDATE: One man dead, one man arrested in Kelowna stabbing

Meet Me on Bernard started in 2020 (File photo)
Kelowna council considers more time to meet on Bernard

Industrialized agriculture may be the main factor in the spread of avian influenza says local farmers (Kira Erickson/South Whidbey Record)
B.C. avian flu outbreak likely spread through commercial bird farming

(File photo/Capital News)
Education over enforcement on anti-idling bylaw, says Kelowna council