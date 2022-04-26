Volunteers from Lake Country needed for Emergency Support

They are looking for computer savvy, patient individuals

Emergency Support Services (ESS) is in need of volunteers from Lake Country (Al Waters - Kelowna Capital News)

The Central Okanagan is in need of Emergency Support Service volunteers from Lake Country.

Central Okanagan ESS Director Mel Caprarie says they have a number of volunteers through Kelowna, West Kelowna, and Peachland but only one in Lake Country.

“The more we have the easier it is, especially when we have a major event,” Caprarie stated. “Last year we had 130 days of reception centres. We use about 12 people per shift and we generally have two shifts per day.”

Caprarie said he likes to keep shifts to a maximum of five hours so as not to burn anyone out.

ESS is comprised completely of volunteers and training is provided to anyone who joins.

“We are the first person that they see when they’ve been evacuated or their house is burnt,” Caprarie said of those who utilize their services. “A lot of their frustration is on us.”

Caprarie said they need people with good listening skills, computer knowledge, patience and empathy.

ESS meets once a month at the Kelowna Fire Station on Enterprise Way from September through June. During summer months volunteers are asked to give a minimum of 10 hours.

Register to volunteer on the Regional District of Central Okanagan’s website.

