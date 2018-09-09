Walk of Hope puts another foot forward in Kelowna

Residents of Kelowna gather at Mission Creek Regional Park for the Ovarian Cancer Walk of Hope / Dustin Betuzzi photo

The annual event hopes to find a cure for ovarian cancer

The Ovarian Cancer Canada Walk of Hope landed in Kelowna’s Mission Creek Regional Park Sunday morning.

Kelowna residents gathered to support the annual event on a crisp Sept. morning. The Walk of Hope is ‘the largest and most powerful event of its kind in the country’ is held in over 35 communities across Canada and directs all funds toward supporting women diagnosed with ovarian cancer, research for prevention, treatments and a cure.

“We are here to make awareness of this disease that takes the lives of many women,” Dialma Waite, one of the organizers said.

