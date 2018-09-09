Walk of Hope puts another foot forward in Kelowna

The annual event hopes to find a cure for ovarian cancer

Residents of Kelowna gather at Mission Creek Regional Park for the Ovarian Cancer Walk of Hope / Dustin Betuzzi photo

The Ovarian Cancer Canada Walk of Hope landed in Kelowna’s Mission Creek Regional Park Sunday morning.

Kelowna residents gathered to support the annual event on a crisp Sept. morning. The Walk of Hope is ‘the largest and most powerful event of its kind in the country’ is held in over 35 communities across Canada and directs all funds toward supporting women diagnosed with ovarian cancer, research for prevention, treatments and a cure.

“We are here to make awareness of this disease that takes the lives of many women,” Dialma Waite, one of the organizers said.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Lake Country camp for kids with disabilities celebrates 50 years

Just Posted

Walk of Hope puts another foot forward in Kelowna

The annual event hopes to find a cure for ovarian cancer

Warriors smoked out by Trail Smoke Eaters

After the Warriors put up a good fight they fell 6-4

Kelowna Rockets get lost in the smoke

The Rockets fell to the Kamloops Blazers Saturday Night

Lake Country camp for kids with disabilities celebrates 50 years

Camp Winfield started in 1968, thanks to the local Lions Clubs

ArtWalk kicks off in Lake Country

The 25th annual art event is held at the Community Complex

Demonstrators hit lawn of B.C. Legislature for Global Day of Climate Action

People gathered to demand enviornmental action and celebrate the halt of the Trans Mountain Pipeline

B.C. VIEWS: Canada’s carbon tax house of cards is falling down

Revealed as just another sales tax, it’s doomed in B.C. and nationally

Back on the ice: Humboldt Broncos play first regular season game since the crash

16 were killed after a crash on a Saskatchewan highway

Magnitude 3.0 earthquake rattles southern Vancouver Island

People were woken up before 6 a.m. by the shaking

Death toll nears 40 from northern Japan earthquake

The magnitude 6.7 earthquake before daybreak Thursday knocked out power and train service

Serena Williams loses game for arguing during US Open loss to Osaka

Tennis star called the umpire a ‘liar’

Helicopters holding fire that’s crossed into Canada at avalanche path

Dry and windy conditions Friday afternoon pushed the Boundary Wildfire north across the border

Mann Cup: Burrards bow again in Game 2

Fall 10-1 to Lakers in Peterborough

Yoga and understanding two key elements of Penticton Recovery Day

The first annual event was held in Gyro Park on Sept. 8

Most Read