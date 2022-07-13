(Screenshot)

Wander through West Kelowna in the latest ‘Explore Next Door’ video

West Kelowna, its amenities and beauty was featured as the finale in the ‘We Got This’ video series.

The seven chambers of commerce and boards of trade in the Okanagan collaborated to produce the ‘Explore Next Door’ project, which shares stories, places and events of what makes the Okanagan so special. The videos were self-funded by the chambers, that worked together to showcase wineries, artisans, restaurants and fun events that take place in the region.

READ MORE: Okanagan shows off in new collaborative videos series

The Okanagan We Got This initiative was launched in 2020 as a way to share information with businesses and residents in the Valley.

“We are so much more than beaches and peaches,” said chambers of commerce from across the Okanagan Valley.

One new video was released by the initiative each week for six weeks with the finale being this video featuring West Kelowna. Watch the other videos at okanaganwegotthis.com.

READ MORE: Spend an hour in Armstrong: Okanagan shows off in collaborative videos series

READ MORE: Views, vines and vivacious vacations in Vernon

