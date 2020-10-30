HOPE Outreach serves Kelowna and Vernon. (Black Press file photo)

Warm clothing sought for Okanagan’s most vulnerable

Coat drive at People Place Sunday, Nov. 1 in Vernon and Nov. 7 in Kelowna

As the chill of winter settles in, the community is being urged to spread some warmth and hope.

H.O.P.E. (Helping Out People Exploited) Okanagan is holding a warm clothing drive at Vernon’s People Place Sunday, Nov. 1 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

“We are looking for men’s and ladies’ warm clothing – mostly winter coats, sweaters, hoodies,” executive director Angie Lohr said.

Socks, gloves, scarves and mittens are also sought, along with any toiletries for women, including feminine products, as well as makeup and costume jewelry.

Good morning! 🌞

As the colder weather is starting to settle in, our friends at Vernon HOPE are in need of warm clothes…

Posted by HOPE Okanagan on Monday, October 5, 2020

H.O.P.E. Outreach is a local Kelowna and Vernon based organization with the intention of helping out vulnerable and exploited women in the community.

But the group has recently extended its services to include men.

READ MORE: Kelowna woman’s outreach group expands to include men amid ‘stressful and uncertain times’

Another warm clothing drive takes place in Kelowna, Saturday, Nov. 7 at the C3 Church parking lot on Ethel Street from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Happy Wednesday everyone! 🌞

As the colder weather is starting to settle in Kelowna we are asking you to hold onto any…

Posted by HOPE Okanagan on Wednesday, October 14, 2020

Butterfly Kisses Boutique in Vernon is also holding monthly fundraisers for H.O.P.E. Okanagan.

Did you know that @butterfly.kisses.boutique15 in Vernon is doing monthly fundraisers for us with one of their items? Be sure to check out the amazing opportunity to support local (x2 😉)

Posted by HOPE Okanagan on Tuesday, October 13, 2020

READ MORE: Spreading H.O.P.E. to Vernon’s sex trade workers

@VernonNews
jennifer@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Homeless

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

H.O.P.E. Outreach workers in Vernon are collecting warm clothes for clients. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)

H.O.P.E. Outreach volunteers help homeless ladies, and men, throughout the year. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)

Previous story
More hands needed at West Kelowna Salvation Army

Just Posted

Elijah Beauregard, 16, was stabbed in downtown Kelowna on June 27, 2019. He died of his wounds three days later in hospital. His family is raising money to put a memorial bench at his favourite skatepark in Penticton.
Family of teen stabbed to death in Kelowna close to getting Christmas wish

A memorial bench in Penticton for Elijah Beauregard is close to meeting its funding goal

(File photo)
Collision at Hwy 97, Hwy 33 causing delays

At least two patients, northbound traffic affected

Mara Lake is one of the significant water resources across the Okanagan-Shuswap region that will fall under increasing sustainability pressure as the anticipated population growth for the region continues in this century. (File photo)
Okanagan Valley water supply sustainability reaching a critical point: Global expert

Global expert says Okanagan Basin Water Board offers sustainable path forward

Kelowna's crime rate is growing faster than any other city with more than 100,000 people across the country. (Phil McLachlan - Black Press Media)
More help from province needed, says Kelowna mayor following spike in crime

“Community safety cannot rest on the shoulder of police alone,” says Kelowna Mayor Colin Basran

École de l’Anse-au-sable had to shut its doors until Nov. 4 after health officials declared a COVID-19 outbreak in the school. (Contributed)
Pandemic safety in Central Okanagan schools starts in the community

COVID-19 school outbreaks last week result of positive test cases rising in B.C.

Sooke’s Paul Larouche enjoys gold panning along the Sooke River, looking for small treasures. (Aaron Guillen/News Staff)
VIDEO: Island man finds niche audience by gold-panning on YouTube

Paul Larouche, 29, with over 215,000 subscribers, opens up about his journey

Sparkling Hill Resort in Vernon, B.C. photo: Sparkling Hill Resort’s Facebook
COVID-19: Okanagan resort closes temporarily after staffer tests positive

Vernon resort closes for 11 days as precautionary measure

A pair of hunters walked away with minor injuries after their vehicle rolled down an embankment Oct. 28. (VSAR photo)
Hunters free themselves from rollover on Westside

Vernon Search and Rescue was called out for a rope rescue, but the pair were already walking down the road

The Kimberley Dynamiters' next two exhibition games have been postponed due to an individual testing positive for COVID-19. Paul Rodgers file.
Member of Kimberley Dynamiters tests positive for COVID-19

Exhibition games in Fernie, Creston postponed

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Health care employees take extensive precautions when working with people infected or suspected of having COVID-19. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young
WorkSafeBC disallows majority of COVID-19 job injury claims

Health care, social services employees filing the most claims

Conservative leader Erin O’Toole rises during Question Period in the House of Commons in Ottawa on Wednesday October 28, 2020. (Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press)
Conversion therapy ban gets approval in principle, exposes Conservative divisions

Erin O’Toole himself voted in favour of the bill, as did most Conservative MPs

On Nov. 8, 2017 as the search was called off, white tents and black privacy fencing were no longer visible at the Sagmoen farm in Silver Creek and fewer police vehicles were present. (File photo)
Several police vehicles seen at Sagmoen farm in Shuswap Thursday night

RCMP at Silver Creek property where the remains of an 18-year-old Vernon woman were found in 2017

Most Read