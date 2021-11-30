A screengrab of the Stuart Park skating rink on the morning of Nov. 30. (City of Kelowna)

Warm temperatures delay launch of Kelowna’s Stuart Park ice rink

The rink will open on Friday, Dec. 3 at 10 a.m.

The launch of the Stuart Park ice rink has been pushed from Wednesday, Dec. 1 to Friday, Dec. 3 at 10 a.m., with the City of Kelowna citing “unseasonably warm temperatures” as the cause.

Environment Canada is calling for a high of 14 C on Wednesday, with a low of 1 C. The high on Friday is 0 C, with a low of -1 C.

Residents are asked to check a still-image live camera of the rink to check its conditions prior to skating. Following its launch, the rink will be open daily from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. until late February.

Okanagan

