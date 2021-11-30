Warm temperatures delay launch of Kelowna’s Stuart Park ice rink

The rink will open on Friday, Dec. 3 at 10 a.m.

A screengrab of the Stuart Park skating rink on the morning of Nov. 30. (City of Kelowna)

The launch of the Stuart Park ice rink has been pushed from Wednesday, Dec. 1 to Friday, Dec. 3 at 10 a.m., with the City of Kelowna citing “unseasonably warm temperatures” as the cause.

Environment Canada is calling for a high of 14 C on Wednesday, with a low of 1 C. The high on Friday is 0 C, with a low of -1 C.

Residents are asked to check a still-image live camera of the rink to check its conditions prior to skating. Following its launch, the rink will be open daily from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. until late February.

