Watch: Kelowna man bowls perfect game

Terry Tremblay threw a perfect game at McCurdy Bowling Center in Kelowna on Oct. 8.

His hands were shaking, the bowling alley went silent and cheers erupted Monday night at McCurdy Bowl.

Terry Tremblay has just bowled the perfect game, scoring 300 points and marking the first perfect game in two years for the Kelowna bowling centre.

A perfect game is 12 strikes in row for a score of 300.

According to one bowling stat, the odds of a pro bowler rolling 300 in a game are about 1 in 500 and for a regular bowler, it is a staggering 11,500 to 1.

The perfect game was bowled during McCurdy Bowl’s Monday Night Men’s League.

The momentous final frame was caught on camera by Black Press’ Rob Balsdon.

“I’ve been bowling for six years and this is just the second time I have ever seen someone throw a perfect game,” said Balsdon. “It was great how everybody cheered him on. I’m still waiting for my perfect game.”

