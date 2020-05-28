Michelle, Culic and her children, Tiana and Khayden, received the keys to their new home Wednesday, May 27, 2020, marking the completion of a housing project by Habitat for Humanity Okanagan. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)

WATCH: New home for Vernon family

Single mom, two kids new residents of Habitat for Humanity’s first completed project in Vernon

A Vernon family has the keys to their new home, thanks to the work of Habitat for Humanity.

With the completion of the latest project by the non-profit housing organization, Michelle Culic and her two children, Tiana and Khayden, are now the residents of a refurbished house on 25 Avenue.

“This was our first build here in Vernon,” said Glory Westwell, board member and chair of Habitat for Humanity’s Okanagan chapter, adding the project was completed in partnership with Kindale Development Association and the Vernon and District Community Land Trust.

“We worked together in building this,” she said. “And we did it in nine months.”

On Wednesday, May 27, the Culic family was handed the keys outside the Habitat for Humanity ReStore.

They then went to their new address to cut the ribbon on their front door.

“Generally families have about two years when they start from actually applying and qualifying and going through various interview processes to make sure that they’re the right fit for Habitat,” said Andrea Manifold, CEO of Habitat for Humanity in the Okanagan. “After that, they start a journey of contributing with their 500 service hours. It can take about two and a half years for somebody to come through.”

“This particular family has done very well on those hours,” Manifold said.

Families are selected for projects based on a list of criteria, such a minimum standard of earnings set by the Canada Revenue Agency, the ability to make mortgage payments and a manageable amount of debt.

Michelle Culic, who works around the corner from the refurbished home, said the past year and a half working with Habitat has been an uplifting experience.

“I got to know everybody so well, and I haven’t had a bad experience. They’ve all been amazing,” she said.

“It means a sense of stability and excitement that we are able to live together as a family as opposed to not having much of an option in the Okanagan.”

READ MORE: Housing develops for Okanagan Indian Band members

READ MORE: New supportive housing project for Kelowna’s homeless skips usual rezoning process

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

Housing

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Kids raise $10,000 to feed Kamloops wildlife

Just Posted

Happy hour, dance party fundraiser for Central Okanagan Food Bank

Local musicians perform a virtual concert on June 5

Motor trike crashes into hole in Ellison area

A man was taken to hospital after crashing his trike on Anderson Road

Brent’s Grist Mill fire a ‘blemish’ in Kelowna history: Central Okanagan Heritage Society

A fire damaged one of the buildings on April 21

Playgrounds to reopen across the Okanagan on June 1

After nearly two months closure, playgrounds are set to reopen

OK Corral Cabaret owner permanently closes Langley bar

Nightclub showcased local talent, connected friends, and even hosted a wedding during its 34 years

Mission prison COVID-19 outbreak ends, 9 new cases in B.C.

New positive test at Port Coquitlam care home

VIDEO: Police look for suspect seen tripping elderly woman in Burnaby

The elderly woman was walking near the SkyTrain station when she was randomly tripped

Drunk man on a dirt bike and prohibited drivers without insurance keep Shuswap RCMP busy

Other calls resulted in excessive speed tickets and the arrests of two prohibited drivers

Summerland amends procedure for virtual council meetings, adding transparency

During COVID-19 pandemic, meetings have been held using online technology

Serious vehicle incident closes Highway 97 near Falkland

DriveBC says an assessment is underway; delays expected

South Okanagan woman to ‘load up the cart’ with toys for local hospital

Pascale-Ann Demers launched a GoFundMe to upgrade the toy supply at Penticton Regional Hospital

$113K boost for North Okanagan charities on COVID-19 frontline

Partnership between United Way and Community Foundation supports organizations from Vernon to Revelstoke

B.C. businesses ‘can’t shoulder burden’ of COVID-19 sick pay

Trudeau’s plan should be tied to federal emergency aid

B.C. teacher reprimanded for sharing homophobic and sexist memes, making racist comments

Klaus Hardy Breslauer was accused of making a laundry list of concerning decisions as a science teacher

Most Read