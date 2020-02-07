WATCH: SilverStar carves out fun February

Snow Sculpture competition kicks off a full roster of events at the ski hill

Snow Sculpture competitions are underway at SilverStar Mountain Resort as part of Vernon Winter Carnival. (Twila Amato - Black Press)

The excitement is ramping up at SilverStar Mountain Resort this month.

February is filled with lots of events for the whole family to enjoy.

“We are excited for a fun-filled February up here at SilverStar,” said Chantelle Deacon, media relations manager, SilverStar. “With Vernon Winter Carnival kicking-off on Friday, our guests can expect the amazing snow sculpture competition to take place throughout our village.”

READ MORE: Carnival crowns 60th Queen Silver Star

The Snow Sculpture competition finishes off on Sunday with the awards ceremony taking place in the village at noon.

“Not only will this month be filled with many great events, but we are still seeing some of the best snow condition’s that we’ve seen in years,” Deacon said. “The weather is perfect, the riding conditions are incredible, and there is nothing but snow in the forecast up here at SilverStar.”

February events at SilverStar:

Feb. 7 to 9 – Vernon Winter Carnival BC Snow Sculpture Competition takes place at SilverStar all weekend long.

Feb. 7 to 9 – SilverStar hosts the BC Freestyle Provincial Series Slopestyle event.

Feb. 8 to 9 – SilverStar’s 30th annual Over The Hill Downhill event.

Feb 8 to 9 – Get On The Snow Day’s at SilverStar

Feb. 13 – Snowed in Comedy Tour at SilverStar.

Feb. 15 to 17 – Send it, Land it, Nailed it, – Slopestyle Event at SilverStar.

Feb. 15 to 17 – Family Day Weekend at SilverStar.

Feb. 15 – SMITH Optics Rail Jam Series

Feb. 18 – Paint by Vino – The Red Antler

Feb 29. – Carter Classic – Fundraiser at SilverStar

Feb. 29 – Jump Jam Series at the SilverStar Terrain Park.

For the full list of events and more information visit skisilverstar.com

Note that the Comet chairlift is closed Friday for maintenance.

READ MORE: Comedians snowball love for Vernon

@VernonNews

newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.



Sign up here Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.