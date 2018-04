The Ecole Casorso Elementary senior choir will cheer you up on this rainy day

Central Okanagan Public Schools will brighten your rainy day with a cheery video.

The Ecole Casorso Elementary senior choir sang Andy Beck’s In the Arms of an Oak Thursday. The choir has been nominated for the B.C. Provincial competition, according to the school district in a Facebook post.

