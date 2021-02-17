(Alain Audet - Pixabay)

WATCH: UBCO therapy dogs help kids learn social skills

A new study from the university explores how children react to social training with therapy dogs

Therapy dogs not only help with emotional well-being, they also help children be more engaged in their social circles.

That’s the finding from a recent study out of the University of BC’s Okanagan campus.

“Dog lovers often have an assumption that canine-assisted interventions are going to be effective because other people are going to love dogs,” the study’s lead researcher Nicole Harris said.

“While we do frequently see children improve in therapy dog programs, we didn’t have data to support that they enjoyed the time as well.”

Twenty-two children from the Okanagan Boys and Girls Clubs participated in the study. They took part in sessions to help build their social skills over six weeks. Over the course of the study, the children were accompanies by therapy dogs from UBCO’s Building Academic Retention through K9s (BARK) program as they completed lessons.

The children learned a new social skill each week, including introducing themselves or giving directions to someone else. They first practiced with their assigned therapy dog and then with the rest of their group mates. In the final phase of the study, the children, along with their therapy dog and volunteer handler, practiced their newly learned social skills with the university skills in the building.

“Therapy dogs are often able to reach children and faciloitate their growth in surprising ways,” BARK director Dr. John-Tyler Binfet said.

“The dogs helped create a non-threatening climate while the children were learning these new skills. We saw the children practice and hone their social skills alongside the dogs.”

Harris’s team found that “canine-awssisted social and emotional learning initiatives can provide unique advantages”, adding that the children’s moods improved and they were more engaged with their lessons. The children also behaved better at the sessions with the therapy dogs than when they’re at their regular after-school care program.

Once the six week study was over, Harris interviewed eight children, aged five to 11.

“Each child indicated the social skill-training program was an enjoyable and positive experience and the dogs were a meaningful and essential part of the program.”

The children added that the dogs helped with their emotional well-being and helped them learn to be more responsible.

“Dogs have the ability to provide many stress-reducing and confidence-boosting benefits to children,” Harris said.

“It was really heartwarming to see the impact the program had on the kids.”

READ: Families panic before skiers on Frosty Mountain found safe

Twila Amato
Video journalist, Black Press Okanagan
Email me at twila.amato@blackpress.ca
Follow me on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Revelstoke mom vying to be next Inked magazine model
Next story
Summerland’s Campbell house recognized for heritage value

Just Posted

(Twitter/BC Conservation Officer Service)
Poachers allegedly kill deer with crossbow in Kelowna neighbourhood

Three individuals could face charges relating to hunting out of season, allowing animal to suffer, more

A Kelowna resident found several hollow frozen structures as pictured in Mill Creek Regional Park. (Scott)
Kelowna resident finds ‘ice volcanoes’ at regional park

The frozen structures are likely made out of frozen creek water, Environment Canada said

(Pixabay)
Kelowna skaters warned to stay off ‘dangerous’ frozen waterways

As temperatures warm, City of Kelowna urging skaters to only skate on maintained ice

(Alain Audet - Pixabay)
WATCH: UBCO therapy dogs help kids learn social skills

A new study from the university explores how children react to social training with therapy dogs

Tonya and Robert Kuchma of Kelowna died in a vehicle crash in Kamloops. (Facebook)
Kelowna couple dies in Highway 1 crash

The crash, involving a semi-trailer, happened on Family Day in Kamloops

Games on a table. (Pixabay.com) **MANDATORY CREDIT**
15 people spread COVID-19 to work, daycare after 50-person games night: Henry

B.C. health officials said 1,533 more cases of COVID-19 had been confirmed over Family Day long weekend

Premier John Horgan posted an apology on Twitter Feb. 17, 2021, to a fellow ‘John Horgan’ who has been receiving complaints about SkyTrain project delays. (John Horgan/Twitter)
People have been complaining about SkyTrain project delays to the wrong John Horgan

Professor John Horgan teaches psychology 4,700 kilometres away in Georgia State University

Photo by Dale Klippenstein
Abbotsford woman awakened by man trying to climb onto her balcony with stolen ladder

Woman awakened by noise on her second-storey apartment balcony

Sunnybank care home in Oliver. (File photo)
Final South Okanagan care home outbreak declared over

There were 38 infected and six lives lost during the COVID-19 outbreak at Sunnybank Retirement Centre

(B.C. government)
Horgan chastising feds for Discovery Islands fish farm decision ‘ironic’: First Nation chief

Wei Wai Kum says province ignored request for Broughton-like-process long before federal involvement

Help from Vernon Search and Rescue’s helicopter was instrumental in rescuing two sledders from Owlhead Mountain on Feb. 17. (Air Rescue One/VSAR photo)
Helicopter used to rescue sledders who spent cold night on mountain near Sicamous

SAR volunteers from Vernon and the Shuswap as well as the sledders equipment helped the rescue

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

More than 50 people participated in the bar-fishing demonstration fishery on Sept. 9, 2020 on the gravel bars of the Fraser River near Chilliwack. DFO officers ticketed six people and seized four rods. (Jennifer Feinberg/ Chilliwack Progress)
B.C. anglers plead with Ottawa for more salmon openings

Recreationals sector fears another year of restrictions could wipe out the industry

COVID-19 vaccine is checked on delivery to a Tokyo hospital Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021. Japan’s COVID-19 vaccinations are scheduled to begin Wednesday after the government granted belated first approval to a shot co-developed by Pfizer Inc. (Kimimasa Mayama/Pool Photo via AP)
Senior homes stay safe as B.C. finds 427 more cases of COVID-19

Two more senior home outbreaks declared over

Most Read