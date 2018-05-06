Water-wise gardens are on the rise

Hundreds of waterwise plants were adopted into water-conscious gardeners’ yards this weekend.
Yesterday the Okanagan Xeriscape Association held its annual plant sale at the H20 Adventure + Fitness Centre in Kelowna. Crowds came by the hundreds to learn about drought-tolerant plants and create their own water-wise gardens.
The event, which is run by volunteers, allows people to explore water conservation and have a beautiful garden at the same time.
The OXA also offers a Xeriscape Demonstration Garden that is open to the public year round and shows the many different variations and colours of “UnH20” plants. The 4,000 square-foot garden also shows the different possibilities for gardeners to aspire to, the Native Plant Garden, Rock Garden, Ornamental Grass Garden, Mediterranean Garden, and the Butterfly garden.
They believe that xeriscape gardening; which is a way of landscaping and gardening that reduces or eliminates the need for water from irrigation. Is the perfect fit for those with green thumbs in the Okanagan due to the desert landscape.
