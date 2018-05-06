Okanagan Xeriscape Association annual plant sale May 5,2018 Photo: Judie Steeves

Water-wise gardens are on the rise

Kelowna residents came by the hundreds to select the perfect “UnH20” plants

Hundreds of waterwise plants were adopted into water-conscious gardeners’ yards this weekend.

Yesterday the Okanagan Xeriscape Association held its annual plant sale at the H20 Adventure + Fitness Centre in Kelowna. Crowds came by the hundreds to learn about drought-tolerant plants and create their own water-wise gardens.

Related:Elke’s Garden Tips: Good time to prepare

The event, which is run by volunteers, allows people to explore water conservation and have a beautiful garden at the same time.

Related: Students focus on sustainability with unique garden

The OXA also offers a Xeriscape Demonstration Garden that is open to the public year round and shows the many different variations and colours of “UnH20” plants. The 4,000 square-foot garden also shows the different possibilities for gardeners to aspire to, the Native Plant Garden, Rock Garden, Ornamental Grass Garden, Mediterranean Garden, and the Butterfly garden.

Related: Steele: Gardening in the shade

They believe that xeriscape gardening; which is a way of landscaping and gardening that reduces or eliminates the need for water from irrigation. Is the perfect fit for those with green thumbs in the Okanagan due to the desert landscape.

For more information about OXA click here

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@sydneyrmorton
sydney.morton@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Runners, cyclists prepare for Giants Head Grind

Just Posted

Peachland declares local state of emergency, Westside Road reopens

Landslides are creating trouble around the valley

Pretty in pink prank turns charitable

West Kelowna realtor makes light of a recent addition to his billboard

Construction on Kelowna condo tower stops abruptly

Ellis Parc had to stop work when it didn’t get needed permits

Mill Creek rises, Kelowna golf course closes

Shadow Ridge golf course will be closed May 5 to May 6

Water-wise gardens are on the rise

Kelowna residents came by the hundreds to select the perfect “UnH20” plants

More volunteers needed for Red Cross disaster relief

The non-profit held a preparedness event today in Kelowna

B.C. VIEWS: Waiting for a secret referendum

John Horgan admits the fix is in on proportional representation

B.C. farmers’ market coupon program to get $750,000 boost

Enrolled families will get an extra $100 per summer

Family of Humboldt Broncos player says GoFundMe should be split evenly

Officials with the team have said they will establish an advisory committee

Peachland ZipZone president marries

Kevin Bennett recently married Gracelyn Bellingan in the Philippines

B.C. soccer club gets professional membership; can join Canadian Premier League

Clubs from B.C., as well as Halifax, Calgary, Port City, and York Region, Ont., got seal of approval

Provincial program to bring disaster planning into B.C. stores

Read-made shopping lists, displays will help British Columbians plan ahead, Jennifer Rice said

Correcting the Okanagan Correctional

B.C. Corrections, an academic and a union boss on moving forward from Incorrectional

A letter to my former self

Black Press Media reporter Dawn Gibson reflects on climbing into the boxing ring for the first time

Most Read

  • Water-wise gardens are on the rise

    Kelowna residents came by the hundreds to select the perfect “UnH20” plants