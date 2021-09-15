Waterways exhibit set to open in Kelowna museum

The exhibit aims to teach visitors about the impact of development and climate change

A new feature exhibit is looking to explore the human-water relationship in the Okanagan Valley.

The exhibit aims to teach visitors about the impact of development and climate change on the local environment through immersive media. They will also learn about the importance of Traditional Ecological Knowledge (TEK), an approach to environmental studies that incorporates Indigenous knowledges.

“Water is a precious resource, and given the 2021 fire season in B.C., we’re even more acutely aware of that at the moment. This exhibit will inform, intrigue and spark conversation,” said curatorial manager Amanda Snyder.

The exhibit is part of a project led by UBCO’s Centre for Culture and Technology and other partners, such as the En’owkin Centre in Penticton. Elders and Knowledge Keepers of the syilx Okanagan First Nations community were also involved in the project.

The exhibit is set to be open to the public on Sept. 18, at the Okanagan Heritage Museum in downtown Kelowna. It will run until Jan. 29, 2022 and admission is by donation. The suggested donation amount is $5 for individuals and $15 for families. More information about the exhibit can be found here.

