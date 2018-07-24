Ways to stay cool in Kelowna during this hot, hot heat

From water activies to movie theatres, to ice cream, what are your top picks to stay cool?

—Steven Lin

Summer is here and so is the heat.

As temperatures continue to rise, we offer a list of activities to keep you cool during the dog days ahead.

Okanagan Flyboard

Of all the water activities you could do in Okanagan Lake, have you tried the Okanagan flyboard?

Okanagan flyboard is a novel water activity introduced to Kelowna in 2013.

With a flyboard, people can perform aerobatic moves, along with with diving tricks, and big splashes.

It could be an exciting water sport for people who enjoy the extreme or a relaxing activity if you simply want to fly and chill on the water.

To check out more information, you can visit Okanagan Flyboard.

H2O Adventure + Fitness Centre

H2O Adventure + Fitness Centre is great indoor building for family activities.

It has an array of water activities, such as waterslides, a splashpark, diving boards, and 25 and 50 metre pool lane, with licensed lifeguards on duty for safety purpose.

Check out the flowrider, which is an indoor surf simulator for people to experience swimming and floating in a big surf.

Water Parks

Ben Lee Waterpark is open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. in July and August.

City Park Waterpark will remain closed for now as it continues to undergo extensive repairs. The mechanical systems that operate the waterpark are being replaced due to significant damage sustained when the mechanical room was submerged under water during the 2017 flooding, according to a city news release.

However at City Park check out, Wibit water park which has several well-trained staff to provide a safe and fun outdoor environment.

It is a suitable playground for families and kids to enjoy some light-hearted activities on the beautiful Okanagan Lake.

Movie Theatres

If you are not fond of water activities, a series of new movies are coming out in Cineplex and Landmark Cinemas.

New movies that are trending or coming out soon include: Mamma Mia! Here Wo Go Again, Hotel Transylvania 3, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, Skyscraper, Sicario: Day of the Soldado Mission: Impossible Fallout, Ant-Man and the Wasp.

A Classic comedy at Spearhead Winery

How often do you get to see a classic drama at a winery?

Spearhead Winery provides a great selection of quality wines produced from grapes grown on their own vineyard and from selected Okanagan Valley vineyards.

They have provided space for Shakespeare Kelowna to prepare a series of classic theatre play.

Shakespeare Kelowna presents “A Midsummer Nights Dream” at Spearhead winery from July 19 to 22, and July 25 to 28. All shows start at 7 p.m.

To check out more information about the show, please visit Shakespeare Kelowna.

Ice Cream shops

Ice cream is a convenient way stay cool this summer.

There are a few ice cream hotspots in downtown for people to grab a quick bite of a cold sweet.

Popular ice cream shops downtown include, Moolix on 239 Bernard Avenue and Parlour ice cream on 1571 Abbot Street.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.