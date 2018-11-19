Weekday weather update

A look at your weather for the week of Nov. 19 in the Okanagan - Shuswap

It was a chilly Monday morning across the region, with temperatures dipping below 0 C.

In the Okanagan, the sun is expected to appear over higher terrain near noon, with the wind picking up to 15 km an hour and a daytime high of 4 C.

For Tuesday, it will be sunny and 3 C.

The weather is anticipated to change from sun to rain on Wednesday with temperatures warming to 5 C.

In the Shuswap, Monday will be sunny and 4 C.

Anticipate Tuesday to be mainly cloudy with some afternoon sun, and a high of 3 C.

Rain is forecast for Wednesday with a daytime high of 7 C.

To the South in the Similkameen, except fog throughout the day on Monday turning to sun in the afternoon with temperatures about 4 C.

More fog is forecast for Tuesday with a high of 4 C.

On Wednesday, a 60 per cent chance of showers is anticipated with a high of 3 C.

