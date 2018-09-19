Weekday weather update

The rain moves in right across the Okanagan-Shuswap valley

Residents from Princeton all the way to Salmon Arm woke up to sunshine Wednesday morning, but these clear skies aren’t expected to stick around.

Down in the Similkameen Valley, the sun will turn to rain this afternoon with a risk of a thunderstorm this evening. Wind will also pick up later in the day, temperatures forecast to be about 18 C.

For Thursday, showers will continue with a daytime high of 15 C. Friday, more rain is anticipated, as temperatures dip to 12 C.

In the Okanagan, the wind is forecast to pick up this afternoon turning to rain this evening, the high 19 C.

Thursday, will start out cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers late in the morning and temperatures about 17 C.

Friday, rain is anticipated across the entire Okanagan and Shuswap.

It will be most sunny for Wednesday in the Shuswap with a 40 percent chance of showers overnight, the daytime high will be 18 C.

For Thursday, mainly cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers and 15 C.

@Jen_zee
jen.zielinski@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
High spirits after first week of classes at Shuswap’s outdoor school
Next story
B.C. couple plans sustainable, zero-waste life in the Shuswap

Just Posted

Kelowna city council reverses itself on pot shop locations downtown

Council now says shops will be allowed on parts of Lawrence and Leon Avenues.

Kelowna RCMP turn to public to identify person of interest

RCMP has released a sketch of the man related to an alleged break and enter

Open burning permitted again in Kamloops Fire Centre

Low fire rating prompts decision throughout Kamloops Fire Centre

Incumbent trustee candidate reassesses SOGI 123 impact

Lee-Ann Tiede says mandated student inclusiveness program has some issues

West Kelowna candidates weigh in on how they’d like to see crime dealt with

This week learn about how your candidates feel about crime in West Kelowna

Weekday weather update

The rain moves in right across the Okanagan-Shuswap valley

Woman who helped kidnap Elizabeth Smart released from prison

Smart was 14 years old when she was snatched from her Salt Lake City home in 2002 by street preacher Brian David Mitchell

New York books editor out after backlash over Jian Ghomeshi essay

Ian Buruma, who was appointed as editor of the New York Review of Books in late 2017, no longer works for the publication

B.C. couple plans sustainable, zero-waste life in the Shuswap

Plan includes building a tiny house before the snow flies

Housing slowdown forecast to cool B.C. economy

Conference Board says pipeline, trade uncertainty affecting investment

B.C. hockey product eyes shot at Olympic spot with China

Fletcher is one of 24 who travelled to Shenzhen, China for the first official Olympic dev camp.

Are you feeling lazy? That’s OK – it’s just science

UBC study shows that humans are hardwired to prefer being sloth-like

LETTER: Who do we blame for the tragedy of Marrisa Shen’s death?

The B.C. girl was killed in a Burnaby park last July

Competition tribunal to hear B.C.-based case on airline food starting in October

The competition commissioner argued Vancouver airport authority had exploited its market position

Most Read