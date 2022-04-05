West Kelowna brewery holds fundraiser for Ukraine

A man carries the Ukrainian national flag as members of the Ukrainian Catholic community gather in prayer outside the White House, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, in Washington. White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said that Russia could invade Ukraine “any day,” launching a conflict that would come at an “enormous human cost.” (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Communities around the globe are coming together to help the people of Ukraine as the humanitarian crisis continues.

In Kelowna, Lakesider Brewing Co is doing its part to help those who have been forced to flee Ukraine during the Russian invasion, by hosting a three-day fundraising campaign from April 8-10. During this time people are invited to the brewery on 835 Andres Road in West Kelowna for the Slava Ukraine Festival, where there will be Ukrainian food, a craft fair and culinary and art workshops.

The fundraiser will support the following organizations:

Ohmatdyt Hospital (Kiyv): The biggest Ukrainian multidisciplinary diagnostic and treatment center in Ukraine. Once a children’s hospital, the facility is now a primary care centre for the treatment of acute traumas in children resulting from violence.

UA Animals: One of the main animal advocacy organizations in the region, providing financial assistance to shelters, supplying pet food and supplies to animals in need, coordinating the evacuation of animals to neighbouring countries, and caring for abandoned zoo animals.

The goal is to raise $20,000 from the sale of beer, food and fundraising activities. All proceeds will go directly to these organizations that are providing life-saving help on the ground

Event details are available at www.lakesiderbrewing.com/events.

