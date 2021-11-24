West Kelowna Christmas events returning for the holidays

The Light Up and Twinkle Tour events will kick off the festive season

With Christmas right around the corner, two West Kelowna holiday traditions are set to return to kick off the festive season.

From 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Dec. 3, Brown Road — from Main Street to Gossett Road — will be the site of the Light Up event, with the holiday lights turning on at 6 p.m. sharp.

Visitors will be able to move along the street in their groups, which will be lined with activity stations and vendors. Stations include the Treat Station and Letters to Santa, while community groups will be on-site to hand out warm drinks. At 8:30 p.m., fireworks will be launched from Westbank Centre.

The City of West Kelowna’s second annual Twinkle Tour is also returning, which runs from Dec. 1 to Jan. 3. Anyone wishing to submit their home to be included on the tour can do so by visiting ourwk.ca/twinkletour. A map for a self-guided tour can also be downloaded at the site, as the tour features a scavenger hunt.

Additionally, the city will be decorating several public locations as part of the tour, which includes:

Brown Road

CNR Wharf and Gellatly Waterfront and Bridge

Mt. Boucherie Recreation Complex, the four fire halls, Municipal Hall and the Elliott Road operations building

Various roundabouts in the City

The Twinkle Tour will also include a most festive contest, with prize winners in four categories:

Most festive residence

Most festive business

Most festive street/cul de sac

Most festive other category

Entry for the contest closes on Dec. 15, with judging taking place on Dec. 17. Winners will be announced on Dec. 21.

Additionally, the Mt. Boucherie Recreation Complex will also be hosting a number of holiday-themed public skate and parent and tot skate events throughout December. Programs will start Saturday, Dec. 4 and continue throughout the holiday season, ending on Monday, Jan. 3.

