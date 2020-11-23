West Kelowna Daybreak Rotary Club to host Rudolph Drive-Thru Breakfast

The West Kelowna Daybreak Rotary Club is holding the Rudolph Drive-Thru Breakfast in support of the Westside Salvation Army.

The fundraiser is to be held at the Heritage on Brown Road in West Kelowna and aims to raise much-needed funds for the Westside Salvation Army’s “Christmas Gifts of Hope” program.

This program is specially designed to ensure every child and teen in the community wakes up to something special on Christmas morning.

At the event, volunteers will be handing out a hot breakfast to go, provided by the Heritage Retirement Residence and Gordon Food Service as well as Starbucks coffee and prizes.

According to Westside Salvation Army’s Lenetta Parry, the event is coming together nicely.

“No one could have predicted how different this year would be and so we are very thankful to the West Kelowna Daybreak Rotary Club, the Heritage Retirement Residence, the City of West Kelowna plus all our sponsors, partners, the media and our volunteers who are working hard to put on this safe, heartwarming event that will ensure every child in Westbank, West Kelowna and Peachland will experience the joy of Christmas.”

The public is reminded that this event is fully compliant with COVID-19 regulations. For the safety of others, event organizers ask that all who are driving to the event, please be prepared to give your name for contact tracing purposes, use the hand sanitizing stations provided along the route, stay inside the vehicles at all times and please keep a six-feet distance from all of the event volunteers.

The drive-thru breakfast route will start on the corner of Butt Road and Brown Road on Dec. 3, from 6:30 a.m. to 9 a.m.

Organizers are suggesting a minimum $20 donation. Volunteers will accept cash, credit, debit or cheques payable to the Westside Salvation Army.

For those who cannot make the event, but would still like to donate, donations can be made securely online here.

