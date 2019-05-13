West Kelowna ‘Kids Care Spray Park’ opens for May long

The popular children’s water park is open to the public from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

A hot spot for families to cool off will be open in West Kelowna for the May long weekend.

The Kids Care Spray Park open Saturday, offering kids a place to play and picnic tables and benches for families to hang out.

The park is free to use and is open from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m. daily and in July the park hours will extend in July and August.

The space offers 20 motion-activated pieces of equipment, including geysers, hoops, shower towers and water cannons.

The area located in Westbank Centre Park is also home to a community garden and a dog off leash area.

Visit West Kelowna’s website for more information.

