West Kelowna ‘Kids Care Spray Park’ opens for May long

A hot spot for families to cool off will be open in West Kelowna for the May long weekend.
The Kids Care Spray Park open Saturday, offering kids a place to play and picnic tables and benches for families to hang out.
The park is free to use and is open from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m. daily and in July the park hours will extend in July and August.
The space offers 20 motion-activated pieces of equipment, including geysers, hoops, shower towers and water cannons.
The area located in Westbank Centre Park is also home to a community garden and a dog off leash area.
Visit West Kelowna’s website for more information.
