West Kelowna man $25,000 richer

A West Kelowna man is off on a vacation with his wife thanks to playing Keno.
Brian Noble returned home from walking his dog, on Sept. 9, to discover he had won $25,000 on a Keno draw.
“I got home, checked the ticket and realized I won,” he recalled
He purchased the winning ticket from the West Kelowna gas station on Main Street.
Noble said he plans to purchase a new TV with his prize money as well as put some away for a vacation.
