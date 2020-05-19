Pixabay photo

West Kelowna nixes Music in the Park for 2020

Due to restrictions on large gatherings Music in the Park will not take place

This summer musical tunes will not ring out in the parks of West Kelowna.

Due to the restrictions on large gatherings by B.C. provincial health officer amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the City of West Kelowna has cancelled the 2020 schedule for Music in the Park.

Mayor Gord Milsom stated while we are starting to see the restrictions lift on outdoor recreation spaces, the province has made it clear about the importance to adhere to no large group gatherings this summer.

“We recognize the importance of events like Music in the Park to our sense of community and we will be looking for new ways to bring residents together when it is safe.”

For more information about the status of City facilities, operations and services during COVID-19, please visit www.westkelownacity.ca/covid-19.

