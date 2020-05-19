West Kelowna nixes Music in the Park for 2020

Due to restrictions on large gatherings Music in the Park will not take place

This summer musical tunes will not ring out in the parks of West Kelowna.

Due to the restrictions on large gatherings by B.C. provincial health officer amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the City of West Kelowna has cancelled the 2020 schedule for Music in the Park.

Mayor Gord Milsom stated while we are starting to see the restrictions lift on outdoor recreation spaces, the province has made it clear about the importance to adhere to no large group gatherings this summer.

“We recognize the importance of events like Music in the Park to our sense of community and we will be looking for new ways to bring residents together when it is safe.”

For more information about the status of City facilities, operations and services during COVID-19, please visit www.westkelownacity.ca/covid-19.

@WestKelownaCity has cancelled 2020 Music in the Park due to restrictions on large group gatherings as directed by BC’s Provincial Health Officer. For more info about the status of City facilities, operations and services during COVID-19, please visit https://t.co/EMOF0gQ9RP. pic.twitter.com/HXOw9CFJEw — City of West Kelowna (@WestKelownaCity) May 19, 2020

READ MORE: 260,000 B.C. residents take COVID-19 risk survey in first week

READ MORE: B.C. sees 2 deaths, 16 new COVID-19 cases over May long weekend on eve of phase two

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CoronavirusMusic