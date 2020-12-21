West Kelowna winery shines bright for the holidays

Rollindale Winery invites the public to see its vineyard light display

The weather outside might be frightful, but Rollindale Winery has something to make your life a little more delightful.

After a year of ups-and-downs brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, the West Kelowna winery wanted to make a statement and send the year out with a bang.

A Christmas light-up display is shining bright in the Rollingdale Winery and will continue to do so until Jan. 15.

Neil Strand of Rollingdale said the winery team started the light display last year but decided to go even bigger this year after 2020 had an overall feel of ‘doom and gloom’ it was important to do something postive.

“The whole thing is made up of LED lights. We have a 14 foot Christmas tree, and lights strung up to look like fireworks,” said Strand.

The public is welcome to take a drive to the winery at 2306 Hayman Road in West Kelowna starting at 4:30 p.m. till 11 p.m. and walk through the vineyard to check out the lights.

“We will have festive music playing as well,” explained Strand.

