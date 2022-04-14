West Kelowna’s Lakesider Brewing surpasses goal for Ukraine fundraiser

It was a successful weekend at Lakesider Brewing Co. in West Kelowna last weekend, in the community’s continuous effort to assist the people of Ukraine amidst an ongoing war with Russia.

A total of $21,000 was raised during the Slava Ukraine Festival from April 8-10. The original goal was $20,000, with 100 per cent of the net proceeds being split between two charities: Ohmatdyt Hospital, the largest diagnostic and treatment centre in Ukraine, and UA Animals, an animal advocacy group centred around supplying food and shelter to animals in needs.

“Our goal is to help small local charities in Ukraine who look after children and animals because they can’t protect themselves and these charities know exactly what they need in order to do their work,” said Kateryna Chernavska, the Lakesider manager who coordinated the event.

Chernavska moved to Canada from Ukraine in 2012, and recently attempted to return to see family after a long absence due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but was unable to do so after the Russian invasion.

The event included everything from a silent auction, to pierogi-making classes, a craft fair and a cornhole tournament. It all wrapped up Sunday evening with a sold-out show by Kelowna’s Brittany Graling of the ‘Dueling Divas’.

READ MORE: Okanagan distillery raises $25K for Ukraine through vodka sales

READ MORE: New things for spring at Gray Monk Winery

@JakeC_16

Jake.courtepatte@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

City of West KelownaCraft BreweriesUkraine