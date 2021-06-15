Westside Daze is back with a variety of safe events online and in-person

Last year’s Westside July celebrations were cancelled due to the pandemic

2021’s Westside Daze will be a mix of online and safe in-person events. (Westside Daze)

The COVID-19 pandemic cancelled last year’s celebrations, but the annual Canada Day festivities in West Kelowna are back.

Westside Daze offers a series of events and activities for participants of all ages. Last year, the Westside Celebration Society didn’t have much choice but to cancel the event due to pandemic restrictions. But as those restrictions ease and the city starts to open up again, the event is coming back with a variety of activities both virtual and in-person.

One of this year’s in-person events includes Dine Around the Globe, where participants are encouraged to visit five participating restaurants to try multicultural foods.

Trevor Jones, owner of Il Mercato and the newly-opened Landing Kitchen + Bar, said it’s also a good way to support local restaurants that have struggled for so long during the pandemic.

“We would appreciate a visit to either of our restaurants and equally as much we would appreciate people’s participation in Westside Daze,” he said.

“Let’s support the community, let’s support all the wonderful restaurants in this community. It’s safe to go out now, so let’s do it.”

People can visit the participating restaurants throughout July. After visiting five, they can enter their name to win a prize.

Westside Celebration Society president Leah Thordarson said they’ve been fortunate to learn from others who have moved their events online in the last year, which inspired them to put on a hybrid version this summer.

“This year, we’re lucky enough that we have time to do virtual events,” she said.

First off on Canada Day, there will be a virtual concert people can enjoy in the comfort of their homes with their family bubble, which will feature local country musician Ben Klick. The concert will be livestreamed, with the whole performance available to watch for the rest of the month on the Westside Daze website.

Thordarson said neighbours can enjoy free cupcakes handed out by MLA Ben Stewart and MP Dan Albas, along with a youth band performance.

They also have a recipe contest, where families can send a cultural dish they enjoy along with a picture for a chance to win some prizes.

For more information on Westside Daze and this year’s events and contests, visit their website or follow their Facebook page.

