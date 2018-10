Use #YourKelowna in to let us know what you’re grateful for this weekend

What are you thankful for this weekend?

Kelowna residents answered the question during the Kelowna Crafter’s and Farmer’s Market today on Dilworth Drive during Thanksgiving weekend.

