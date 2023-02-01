What’s coming up around the Central Okanagan

Dine Around 2023

Presented By: Impact Events

Sip, Savour & Stay!

With a variety of restaurants and accommodations in Kelowna and the Central Okanagan participating in the program for both dine-in and dine & stay packages, you can enjoy a three-course meal ranging from $25, $35, $45, $55, and $65 per person, excluding tax and BC wine, beer or spirit pairings. www.dinearound.ca

Dates: January 18 – February 9

Family Sundays – Kelowna Art Gallery

Join the Kelowna Art Gallery for Family Sundays, where you and your family can join Gallery staff to take part in an enjoyable and exciting art activity based on one of their current exhibitions. Create a unique piece of artwork to take home with you whilst having fun exploring materials and techniques.

Location: Kelowna Art Gallery Price: $5 per person Pre-Register: kelownaartgallery.com/family-sundays/

Icewine Experience at Grizzli Winery

Experience winter in wine country with a guided icewine tour and tasting! If you’ve ever wondered how icewine is made, what the frosted vines look like in the winter time or what to pair icewine with, then this experience is for you!

Presented By: Grizzli Winery

Recurrence: Recurring daily

Location: Grizzli Winery 2550 Boucherie Rd.

West Kelowna, BC V1Z 2E6

(250) 769-6789

Time: 11:30 AM to 5:30 PM

Price: $25 per person

Dates: January 7, 2023 – March 31, 2023

Sunday February 5th – Family Games Day

FREE to attend. The whole family is invited to join us for the second of our three-part series SUNDAY FUNDAY where we will be hosting a Family Games Day Extravaganza. Board games will be played in the GESS foyer and video games will be played in the Creekside Theatre (including Mario Kart). Popcorn, snacks, and beverages will be served (cash only). Doors open at 12:45pm. No registration is required. Children under the age of 10 must be accompanied by an adult.

Gaining Canadian Experience & Building Networks

When: Tue, 7 February, 1:30pm – 3:30pm

Where: KCR Community Resources, 620 Leon Ave, Kelowna, BC V1Y 9T2, Canada Register here: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/2023-02

Have you ever heard that newcomers to Canada face barriers to getting hired because they do not have Canadian experience? Join us in this workshop to explore how you can start building your social & professional network.

More Information: Immigrant Services 250.763.8008 immigrantservices@kcr.ca www.kcr.ca/immigrant-services/workshops-training

Sunday February 12th – Ryan Michael Magic

https://fb.me/e/5lykbpAZ5

FREE to attend. The whole family is invited to join us for the last of our three-part series SUNDAY FUNDAY where we will be hosting internationally award winning illusionist and mentalist, Mr. Ryan Michael. Popcorn, snacks, and beverages will be served (cash only). Doors open at 12:45pm and stage show will start shortly after that in the Creekside Theatre. Following the stage show, Ryan will be performing close up magic in the GESS foyer to blow our minds even more. No registration is required. Children under the age of 10 must be accompanied by an adult.

BC Family Day – Let’s play… Dress up!

Join us for dress up on Family Day. The Museum will host a variety of photo opportunities to capture your family memories. Our craft table and learning stations will also feature fun for everyone.

February 20th, 2023

1:00 pm – 4:00 pm

Admission: FREE

Lake Country Museum & Archives

Family Day Film & Fun – Peachland

Join Peachland Recreation for a Family Day Film & Fun on Monday, February 20, 2023 from 1:00 – 3:00 pm. There will be a big-screen movie, games, goodies, face painting, and more! For more information call 250-767-2133.

Location: Peachland Community Centre Date: Monday, February 20, 2023 Time: 1:00-3:00 pm Website: www.peachland.ca/family-day

Heritage Week

Stroll through Lake Country’s history. Free history stroll guides are available at the Museum.

February 20th-26th, 2023

Admission: FREE

Location: Lake Country Museum & Archives

Kelowna Spring Home Show

Check out our visitors page to see the draws & raffles, event schedule, and a list of the exhibitors at the show.

Location: Prospera Place

Date: February 25 & 26

Admission: FREE for the 25th Anniversary!

Luca Fogale

With his Juno Nominated 2020 album Nothing Is Lost, Luca graduated from the proverbial coffeehouse to the concert hall, recasting his private conversations as cinematic set pieces.

Juno Nominee!

Location: Creekside Theatre

Date: February 9, 2023

Time: 7:00 pm

Admission: $35

https://www.ticketseller.ca/tickets/event/luca-fogale

Lake Country Chamber of Commerce Business Excellence Awards

6 Themed Raffle Baskets 50/50 Draw Wagon of Wine Complimentary Champagne Toast Individual Appetizer and Dessert Boxes Provided Beverages for sale Entertainment

Let’s Cut a Rug All You Cool Cats and Celebrate 50’s Style. (Costumes not mandatory)

Location: Creekside Theatre

Date: February 10, 2023

Time: 6:00 – 9:00 pm

Admission: $55 Buy tickets at https://www.ticketseller.ca/tickets/event/chamber-of-commerce-business-excellence-awards

Michael Bernard Fitzgerald

Calgary-based singer-songwriter “MBF” played to sold out crowd across Canada last summer and has toured around the world, sharing the stage with artists like Bryan Adams, Ben Harper, Dan Mangan, Sam Roberts, Joel Plaskett, and Kings of Leon has brought Michael back to his hometown, Calgary Alberta, to create his newest record Love Valley.

Location: Creekside Theatre

Date: February 18, 2023

Time: 7:00 pm

Admission: $35 https://www.ticketseller.ca/tickets/event/michael-bernard-fitzgerald

BC Interior Sportsman Show

Discover the latest and greatest in hunting, fishing and outdoors

April 14, 15 & 16, 2023

Capital News Centre

Mapping Lake Country

Duane Thomson presents Mapping Lake Country. Learn how Lake Country land ownership transpired. Join us April 15th, 2023 at the Lake Country Museum & Archives beginning at 2PM. Registration through the District of Lake Country Activity Guide

April 15th, 2023

2:00 pm – 3:00 pm

Admission: $5.00/person

Location: Lake Country Museum & Archives

City of Kelowna