What’s happening

Find out what events are taking place in your community this weekend

The Black Press Social Squad has teamed up to bring you this week’s community calendar.

From college concerts to cross-fit-style competitions, mini golf, monster trucks and mountain-top hockey, they’ve got you covered on what is happening across the Okanagan and Shuswap.

Anna Zeiter, Matthew Abrey and our newest team member Dustin Betuzzi will be touring the region covering events in your community.

Check it out.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@carmenweld
carmen.weld@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Kelowna’s community calendar

Just Posted

Woman rescued from West Kelowna trail

West Kelowna Fire and Rescue were called to a hiking trail to aid a woman injuried

Kelowna students think outside the box by creating projects in a box

Students at St. Joseph Elementary create their ‘most magnificent things’ in school-wide project

Civil suit underway for former West Kelowna assistant fire chief

Kerry Klonteig is asking for $150,000 in damages as the civil suit continues

New funding for seniors in Kelowna-Lake Country

MP Stephen Fuhr announces that five local organizations that support seniors will get funding

Liberal leadership candidate visits Okanagan

Andrew Wilkinson to make campaign stops in Kelowna, Vernon on Saturday

What’s happening

Find out what events are taking place in your community this weekend

Feedback: Readers take issue with Trump supporter

Charlie Hodge column continues to draw comments

Facebook edits feeds to bring less news, more sharing

Facebook shares dropped more than 5 per cent to $177.31 in premarket trading after change unveiled

LETTERS: Plastic bags an ‘easy feel-good fix’

Bags have secondary uses, other problems more pressing

UPDATE: B.C. Coroner confirms fatality in mobile home fire

A fire broke out in a mobile home park on Mclean Creek Road Thursday early evening

Victoria first B.C. municipality to adopt plastic bag ban

City bylaw will come into effect this summer

If 2017 weather was a downer, you ain’t seen nothing yet: Environmental Defence

‘We will have more wacky weather in 2018 … as the world continues to warm’

2017 home sales below 2016 record, but far above average: B.C. real estate association

About 5,700 sales were recorded in December, up 21.5 per cent over same period last year

B.C. woman’s anti-abortion beliefs a roadblock for summer jobs grant

Requirement to support reproductive rights in funding application angers some faith-based groups

Most Read

  • Kelowna’s community calendar

    A listing of some of the events taking place in and around Kelowna

  • What’s happening

    Find out what events are taking place in your community this weekend