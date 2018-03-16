What’s happening

Find out what events are taking place this weekend in the Okanagan and Shuswap

The weekend is here and so is the St. Patrick’s cheer.

If you’re gearing up for an all green Saturday or an eventful Sunday then be sure to watch the Black Press community calendar to find out what is happening in the Okanagan and Shuswap.

This weekend check out everything from a doggy St. Patrick’s Day parade in Peachland to the exciting Ski2Tree event in Kelowna, to Safari Jeff and his entertaining reptile show in Vernon.

Watch below to find out more.

@Jen_zee
jen.zielinski@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. Flood and Wildfire Review forum set for Kelowna

Just Posted

Truck destroyed by fire in West Kelowna

A fire destroyed a truck at Wheel’s Truck Parts Friday

Central Okanagan MLAs plan public meeting on new B.C. taxes

Speculation Tax and Employer Health Tax will be the subject of panel discussion in Kelowna March 25

Sally Ann in Kelowna looking for emergency team volunteers

Information session planned for April 5 at the organization’s Community Church

Driver smashes into Kelowna Buckerfield’s

It took out part of glass front door, but there were no injuries to driver or anyone inside.

Okanagan – Shuswap weekend weather

Plan your weekend better with a weather update from Black Press media

What’s happening

Find out what events are taking place this weekend in the Okanagan and Shuswap

Northern lights chasers in Canada discover new type named ‘Steve’

Phenomenon linked to a powerful current created by charged particles in Earth’s upper atmosphere

Progress on fixing Phoenix pay system backlog could be short-lived: Ottawa

Feds have said they won’t try to recover money overpaid until all outstanding issues are fixed

Correction: Museum fashion tour to be held Saturday

A mistake was in Wednesday’s edition of the newspaper incorrectly stating a different day

Washington state backs B.C. in pipeline dispute

Governor Jay Inslee says he is ‘allied’ with the province on Trans Mountain expansion projection

SAY WHAT? Readers weigh in on high-speed rail to U.S.

B.C. to contribute $300,000 to a million-dollar business study on the proposed project

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

B.C.-based CEO charged with conspiring to sell unhackable phones to criminals

Vincent Ramos of Richmond, was arrested last week in Seattle in years-long undercover operation

Brett Kissel takes a dip in Okanagan Lake for charity

Brett Kissel went for a dip in Okanagan Lake while in Penticton to raise money for Her International

Most Read