Whisk is shutting their oven doors for the last time

After 15 years of serving baked goods to Kelowna, Whisk Bakery and Cafe is closing their oven for good.

The bakery announced on a Facebook post on Wednesday they will be closing down permanently.

“We want to thank everyone for supporting our small business, and we hope to see your missing faces against before we close,” the Facebook post said.

Of the 15 years, Whisk has been in the same location at 207 Rutland Road north for the last 11 years.

During the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, Whisk was struggling like most business but were saved when they were featured on the Food Network Canada and received a full renovation as part of the experience.

Whisk will remain open until Saturday, July 30.

Kelowna