Why is ‘Dia de Los Muertos’ is celebrated?

Dia de Los Muertos also known as Day of the Dead is a holiday celebrated primarily in the central and southern regions of Mexico.

Masked with its spider-webbed sugar skulls (Calaveras) and decorated skeleton figurines (Catrinas), most confuse Dia de Los Muertos with Halloween. But it’s not, it is a day to celebrate the return of ancestral souls and remember the dead.

Artemex in West Kelowna will be hosting a Dia de Los Muertos celebration at their store from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on November 2. It will be a free cultural event with the aim of creating awareness around Day of the Dead.

“We will have live performances and activities including the Okanagan Folklor Dance group, an acoustic singer Flor Aguilar, a Catrina makeup/costume competition, an altar-building contest and both food and craft vendors,” said Jessica, owner of Artemex.

It will be a fun-filled and educative afternoon showcasing authentic Mexican folklore and traditions. Learn more here.

Natalia Cuevas Huaico