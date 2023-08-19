Wildfire forces Fintry Highland Fair cancellation

Event was set for Sunday, Aug. 20, at Fintry Provincial Park

Fintry Estate has announced cancellation of the planned Fintry Highland Fair.

The event was scheduled for Sunday, Aug. 20, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Fintry Provincial Park but the McDougall Creek wildfire has dashed plans with evacuations in the area.

“It is with heavy hearts we are cancelling the Fintry Highland Fair,” said the estate on its Facebook page Friday, Aug. 18.

“Our thoughts are with all of those affected by these horrible fires.”

The highland fair was to include food trucks, vendors, 50-50 draw, a shortbread competition and fun games such as haggis hurling, wife-carrying race, tug-o-war and the welly-boot throw.

