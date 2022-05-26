Win a hotel stay and help Ukraine at West Kelowna yard sale

Non-profit group We Help Ukraine is hosting a yard sale and raffle on May 28 to raise funds to support Ukrainians finding refuge in Canada.
At the Westbank Community Centre from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. there will be items available for purchase, a silent auction, and a raffle for a one-night hotel stay valued over $200.
Reaching out to Capital News over social media, the organization is in need of more items for the silent auction and volunteer support.
Attendees are also encouraged to show off their Ukrainian roots to win a beautiful Ukrainian flag.
Learn more or get involved by contacting Greg Bertrim at (250) 808-4379.
@thebrittwebster
brittany.webster@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on