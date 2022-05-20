Win a trip to Netherlands at Kelowna’s GoByBike Week

The kick-off event is May 30 at Stuart Park from 6:30 to 9 a.m.

With the return of GoByBike Week, May 30 to June 5, comes the return of Celebration Stations.

There will be several events hosted by local sponsors and partners to celebrate biking and bring the community together. The kick-off event is May 30 at Stuart Park from 6:30 to 9 a.m.

Other events are June 1 at the Westbank First Nation Government building, also from 6:30 to 9 a.m. The event includes a photo station and the opportunity to win prizes through an obstacle course.

Next up is the Celebration Station at Gyro Beach, 6:30 to 9 a.m., on June 3 with an onsite tune-up available for your bike. The wrap-up event with be June 3 at Red Bird Brewing, from 4 to 7 p.m. Park your bike with the onsite bike valets and celebrate an amazing week with live music, yoga, prizes, snacks, and water.

As well, the popular tire toss will be back at each Celebration Station with a showdown between the top two riders at the closing event at Red Bird Brewery.

So far, 17 schools in School District 23 have signed up to get their students involved by encouraging biking to and from school to win prizes and get active.

Registration is still open and residents can log their trips here for a chance to win prizes, including a grand prize trip for two to the Netherlands.

